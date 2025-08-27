Joyce French

Joyce passed away peacefully on July 30th at the age of 91.

Born in Lawrence, Kansas, to Vera and Clifford Reusch, Joyce graduated from the

University of Kansas in 1955 with a degree in education.

She began her teaching career in Atchison, Kansas, and later taught for eight years at Prairie Elementary in Prairie Village, KS. While living on the Country Club Plaza, she met and married Lawrence (Larry) French. They were married for 53 years.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry, and her brother Clifford. She is survived by her brother Tim; her children, John French (Brenda) and Anne Sullivan (Jack); and her beloved grandchildren: Emilie, John, Natalie, Blaise, Grace, and Brendan French; and Jack, Kristine, and Kate Sullivan.

Joyce was passionate about the University of Kansas, antiquing, and her lifelong involvement with the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She dedicated over 46 years to the Gamma Phi Beta Antique and Arts Show, serving as both co-chair and chairman, and was honored as Woman of the Year in 2002.

A loyal and generous friend, Joyce spent more than 73 years celebrating life’s milestones with her cherished Gamma Phi sisters.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Jeff and Laura, Kansas City Hospice, Claridge Court, and Mission Chateau for the exceptional care she received.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice, KU Endowment or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will take place on September 13, 2025 from 2-3:30pm at Mission Chateau 7105 Mission Rd. Prairie Village, KS, 66208

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.