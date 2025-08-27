October 6, 1944 — August 18, 2025

Overland Park

Marion Stier, a beloved mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 80. Marion lived a life full of grace, dedication, and kindness that touched the hearts of many.

Born on October 6, 1944, in Oklahoma City, Marion was the daughter of Howard G. Wilson and Marion R. Wilson. She was a devoted wife to the late Howard D. Stier, with whom she shared 53 wonderful years of marriage.

Marion spent her professional life as an interior decorator and picture framer, where her attention to detail and sense of order were ever-present. Her love for the arts extended beyond her work; she was an active supporter of theater productions and concerts, often attending live performances around Kansas City.

An avid gardener, Marion found joy in tending to her flowers and plants, creating beautiful and serene spaces that reflected her gentle and nurturing spirit. She also enjoyed walking, day trips throughout Kanas and nearby states, sharing meals with friends, exploring historic houses and going on garden tours. She always loved a parade, be it Easter or a Kansas City national championship.

Marion was an active member of her community. Her commitment to service included involvement in various neighborhood associations, PTA and booster clubs. She enjoyed giving her time as a Vol Star at the MidWest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College. Marion was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. Her faith was a guiding force throughout her life, as she was a devoted member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Stier, and her parents, Howard G. Wilson and Marion R. Wilson. She is survived by her sons, Wes W. Stier and Don H. Stier, and her grandsons, Warren M. Stier and Henry W. Stier. Marion is also survived by her brother, David, and sister-in-law, Barbara Wilson, along with a host of cherished friends who will remember her fondly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home to honor Marion’s memory, where family and friends will gather to share stories and celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Residential Hospice Foundation.

Marion will be remembered for her love, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her family and community. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.