Robert Wayne Scearce, age 83, a week shy of his 84th birthday, passed away at his home in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born at home on August 27, 1941, in Wilburton, Oklahoma, to Joseph Louis “Joe” Scearce and Robbie May (Fleming) Scearce, the youngest of five children.

Raised on Goingsnake Street in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, he said he was “generously nurtured” by his siblings; he played cornet in the high school band and loved sports, especially football and tennis. After attending Northeastern State College from 1959 to 1960, Robert graduated from Oklahoma State University in January 1964 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. Those Tahlequah roots, namely faith, family, community, and the steady cadence of small-town life, shaped a man of great generosity and quiet strength.

Robert began his career with General Motors on February 3, 1964, as an Industrial Engineer at the Fairfax BOP Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas. In April 1970, he was promoted and transferred to GM Assembly Division Headquarters in Warren, Michigan, and in December 1973 he returned to the Fairfax Assembly Plant as an Industrial Engineering Supervisor. He retired on September 1, 2003, as a Lead Engineer after nearly forty years in Industrial Engineering Operations and Planning for automotive assembly. Colleagues remember him as steady, fair, and generous with his time, someone who mentored by example.

A U.S. Army veteran, Robert served in the Army Reserve from December 1965 to November 1971 with the 89th Training Division (Kansas City, Kansas) and the 70th Training Division (Fraser, Michigan). He was honorably discharged as Sergeant (E-5). His service reflected the same sense of duty he carried into work, family, and community.

Robert married Barbara Joan Arnold of El Reno, Oklahoma in 1964; they later divorced. In 1993, he married Virginia “Ginnie” Melzarek Gibbons, with whom he shared a devoted partnership. He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginnie” Melzarek Gibbons; his children, Steven and Diane Scearce of Olathe, Kansas, and Andrew “Andy” Scearce and Mai Tasaka of Kyoto, Japan; and his stepchildren, Robert Thomas Gibbons III and Amy of Lenexa, Kansas, and Susan Marie Gibbons-Brom and John of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois. Cherishing their grandpa are six grandchildren: May Scearce (Kent, WA), Noah Scearce (Kyoto, JP), Miyu Scearce (Kyoto, JP), Abby Ware (Clay Center, KS), Alex Gibbons (Jessup, MD), and Claire Brom (Hawthorn Woods, IL). He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Louis (1970) and Robbie May (1984) Scearce, and by siblings Willa Dene Pace, Dr. William Louis “Bill” Scearce, and Joe Leland Scearce; he is survived by his sister Aulena Gibson.

Faith anchored Robert’s life. He was an active member of Village Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and volunteer. On August 24, 2014, he and his wife, Ginnie, transferred their membership to the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, where they continued to worship and serve.

Retirement was a joy and a privilege to Robert. He loved his “get-away” basement workshop and a lifetime of do-it-yourself projects: lawn care, home remodeling, woodworking, and clay pottery. Yet his favorite role was simply Grandpa, helping and watching his grandchildren learn and grow. He liked to say, “You need three things to retire: first a savings plan, second a medical plan, and third, grandkids!”

Robert often spoke of his life this way: His early years were a wonderful experience, growing up in the post-World War 2 security of the 1940’s and 50’s in the small college town of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, surrounded by a very loving Mom, Dad, brothers, sisters, a spiritual Methodist faith, a supportive community and a childhood freedom that was always taken for granted. His middle years were filled with a sense of accomplishment, growth and well-being that prepared a path for the future. His latter years were enjoyed with his wonderful wife and soul mate Ginnie, supported by a strong bond of family ties and very thankful good health.

Robert will be missed so very much, but a great part of him stays with us, always. A service will be held at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Overland Park, Kansas; date and time will be announced on the funeral home website. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family is honoring Robert’s legacy through gifts to the Youth Ministry program at Resurrection Leawood and Healing House Kansas City. Memorial contributions to Resurrection may be made to Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224 or online at cor.org/memorial. Memorial contributions to Healing House may be made to Healing House KC, 4505 St John Ave, Kansas City, MO 64123 or online at healinghouse.org/donate.

