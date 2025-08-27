Stacy Campbell

March 1, 1969 — August 23, 2025

Shawnee

Stacy Lynn Campbell of Shawnee, originally from the quaint town of Merriam, has left us for the grand garden in the sky at the age of 56. Her departure on August 23, 2025, after bravely battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML), has left a hole that even her favorite plants can’t fill.

Professionally, Stacy served as a paraprofessional—a title that could only partially encompass her role as a multitasking miracle worker and educational superhero. She was known for her ability to juggle tasks with the same ease she handled kitchen utensils, whipping up delightful dishes for her family.

Family was her pride and joy, although they all knew that her plants were perhaps an equal contender. Her cozy home occasionally resembled an indoor jungle thanks to her love of greenery. Stacy believed that a house wasn’t a home without a few—okay, maybe more than a few—plants, and her family humored her with minimal grumbling.

Stacy is survived by her loving husband Steve, who will now have to fend for himself in the kitchen (we wish him luck). Her daughter Jordan and husband Nick will miss her sage advice, as well as her legendary lasagna. Her sons Michael and Jake are left to wonder how she always managed to keep things so effortlessly together, even when they were falling apart.

Join us to celebrate Stacy’s vibrant life on Friday, August 29th, from 5-7 pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. In true Stacy style, come ready to share a laugh, a story, or a recipe. While her humor and warmth are irreplaceable, we can honor her by remembering the joy she brought into our lives.

Memorial donations in Stacy’s name may be made to Blood Cancer United (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), PO Box 98011, Washington, DC 20090-8011.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.