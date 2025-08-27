Walter Irvin Cox, Jr.

December 9, 1940 — August 23, 2025

Overland Park, KS

Bud was born on December 9, 1940, in Kansas City, MO to Ann Schnuettgen and Walter Cox, and died August 23, 2025.

Bud attended Christ the King Grade School, Bishop Hogan High School and Rockhurst College.

Bud found his passion in sales early, which made for a very happy career at Contractors Supply & Sunshine Industries. Bud’s favorite time was with his family and many friends. The outdoors were a great attraction, with hunting, fishing, golfing and time spent at his farm always being enjoyable highlights.

Bud was a man with strong faith and was well prepared for heaven (Daily Communicant). Bud leaves his wife Anne (McLiney); children, James (Shari), Kathleen, Koren Knubley (David), and the late Patrick. His brother James of Louisburg, KS; grandchildren, Brandon and Alex Cox, Emily Clark (Gabe), Scott (Adia) Henry; great-grandchildren Cassius and Brienna Cox, and Robert and Sylvia Clark.

A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday August 31, 2025 starting at 3:00pm at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS, followed by the Visitation until 4:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 4:00pm.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS 66206; Sister Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66102; or Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City, MO 64138.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.