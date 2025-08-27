Y D Martin

Saturday, July 20th, 1935 – Saturday, August 23rd, 2025

YD Martin, 90, Odessa, Texas passed away Saturday, August 23, 2025. Graveside service with Military Honors, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

YD was born in Murrayville, Georgia on July 20, 1935 to Wilbur Harley and Annie Bell (Lee) Martin. He worked for Dillard’s in maintenance. YD was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving for 20 years. He was a lifetime member of Cole-Smith Post 350 American Legion, Spring Hill, Kansas. YD was a free mason. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Dahlonega, Georgia.

YD was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Annie; daughter Melva Randle and brother RJ Martin. He is survived by his children: Diana Lynn Godwin and husband Kelly, Plano, Texas, Cheryl Anne Forest and husband Donnie, Odessa, Texas and Stephen Anthony Martin and wife Sheree, Odessa, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother Marvin Martin and wife Jo Anne, Dahlonega, Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.”

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.