Mary Katherine Riehle

January 8, 1941 — August 26, 2025

Shawnee, Kansas

Mary (Kay) Katherine (Weisz) Riehle, 84, of Shawnee, KS, died August 26, 2025, at Villa St. Francis in Overland Park, KS. Mary Kay died from pulmonary complications following COVID-19.

She was born on January 8, 1941, to Evelyn (Reiter) Weisz and William Weisz on their family farm in Norborne, MO.

Mary Kay attended St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City, MO. During her life, she worked as a pediatric nurse, daycare provider, school nurse and administrative coordinator for the St. Joseph Early Education Center, and devoted mother.

She married George Riehle on April 28, 1962; they were blessed with six children they raised during their 63-year marriage – Theresa (Steve) Betz, Edward (Lisa) Riehle, Michael (Tonya) Riehle, Katherine (Mark) Benne, Daniel (Laura) Riehle-Merrill, and Matthew (Catherine) Riehle.

Mary Kay led through love, faith, and service to others. She was a 4-H Community Leader, sewed wedding dresses and walker bags, and volunteered in the community, food kitchen, and for funeral lunches. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS, as well as the St. Joseph Circle. She also enjoyed dancing, was a good basketball shot and arm wrestler, gave the best hugs, and gardened, including co-maintaining a model garden railway with George. Her favorite role was being a mom and grandma.

Mary Kay is survived by her husband, her sister Elaine (Kent) Plackemeier, her six children, 16 grandchildren Michael Betz, Nathan Betz, Sarah Betz, Joseph Riehle, Elizabeth Zeimetz (Micah), Eric Riehle, Devin Riehle, Karlissa Riehle, Andrew Benne (Michelle), Jacob Benne, Eileen Benne, Megan Benne, Cecilia Riehle-Merrill, Evelyn Riehle-Merrill, Greta Riehle, and Elliot Riehle, and a great-grandchild Maria Benne.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Francis Weisz, George Weisz, Elizabeth Holten, and Donald Weisz.

She will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the chance to know her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

A visitation and rosary will be held on Tuesday, September 2nd, from 6-8 PM at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. A Catholic funeral mass will be on Wednesday, September 3rd, 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Donations in Mary Kay’s name can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church for the “Generations Growing Together” Early Education Center Capital Campaign.

