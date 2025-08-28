Updated at 2:48 p.m. Aug. 28.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now assisting Overland Park police and fire investigators in the search for anyone involved with the Aug. 15 fire outside of the Johnson County Republican Party offices.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, Officer John Lacy called the incident an “apparent arson attempt.”

“Due to the nature of the incident, the FBI, alongside the Overland Park Police Department and Overland Park Fire Department, are seeking the public’s help identifying anyone involved in the incident,” Lacy said in the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire or those who may be involved to contact the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477, the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750, or online at tips.fbi.gov.

No other details about the investigation have been released.

Original story published at 5:39 p.m. Aug. 15 continues below.

The Overland Park Fire Department confirms they are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire outside of the office of the Johnson County Republican Party near 105th and Mastin streets.

One Overland Park fire truck was called to 10107 W. 105th St. at 12:47 a.m. Friday.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported a “welcome mat on fire.”

The fire was reported out less than 90 seconds later.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes confirmed that the department responded to an “outside fire” call shortly before 1 a.m.

“The fire was on the doorstep of a building that houses the Johnson County Republican Party headquarters and the Damage Hitters baseball batting facility,” Rhodes said. “There was no significant damage to the structure.”

A Post reporter was at the scene as firefighters stretched fire line tape around the parking lot while they investigated the charred doormat.

Fire investigators remained at the address for about four hours.

Rhodes confirmed to the Post on Friday afternoon that the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The department has not called the fire an arson.

Kansas GOP and Democrats react

In a news release Friday, the Kansas Republican Party called the fire an “attempted arson.”

The release quoted Kansas State Republican Party Chair Danedri Herbert as saying:

“Extreme liberals can’t do anything right, including arson. Their hateful attempt to intimidate Republicans will also fail. This only fuels our desire to promote President Trump’s America First agenda and win the 2026 midterms.”

Johnson County Republican Party Chair Sue Huff is also quoted in the release, saying, “I am grateful that no one was hurt in this vicious attack. There’s no place for violence in American politics.”

Democrats also weighed in Friday, with the Kansas Democratic Party also releasing a statement.

“There is absolutely no place and no excuse for violence in our political differences,” Kansas Democratic Party Chair Jeanna Repass is quoted in the statement. “We stand with law enforcement as they pursue justice in this matter. We will never be able to solve political differences with acts of violence, and we send our thoughts to the Johnson County GOP & the Kansas GOP.”

Kansas House Minority Leader Rep. Brandon Woodard of Lenexa posted to X denouncing the incident.

“This behavior is unacceptable. We must disagree at the ballot box. Political violence is disgusting and never the answer. I’m so thankful nobody was hurt.”

Kansas State House Representative Rui Xu of Fairway also posted that he was “very thankful nobody got hurt” and that, “Arson has absolutely no place in politics.”