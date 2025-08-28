January 8, 1958 – August 22, 2025

Theresa “Terri” Hall, age 67, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2025. Born January 8, 1958, to Howard and Carol Hall, Terri lived a life full of laughter, love, and light.

Terri had a gift for lighting up every room she walked into. With her quick wit, sense of humor, and joyful spirit, she brought happiness to everyone around her. She had a way of making each person she met feel special, loved, and seen — a rare and beautiful quality that will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter Krissie Ament (Ryan Ament), her son Johnny Blake (Hollie Blake), and her brothers Tom Hall (Brenda Hall) and Jim Moore (Nan Moore). Terri was “Ma” and “Mimi” to her beloved grandchildren Rylee Blake, Avrey Blake, Jake Ament, and Blake Ament. She was also the proud “Aunt TT” to her many nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her deeply. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Carol Hall, and sisters, Jenny and Nina.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection – Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with graveside burial immediately afterward at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Terri will forever be remembered for her laughter, her love, and the joy she so freely gave. Her memory lives on in the hearts of her family and friends.

