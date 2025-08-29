fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: BVEF 35th Annual Community Breakfast

The Blue Valley Educational Foundation 35th Annual Community Breakfast.

At its 35th Annual Community Breakfast Thursday morning, the Blue Valley Educational Foundation (BVEF) celebrated 35 years of innovation, investment and impact in Blue Valley schools. Our students helped bring the celebration to life through captivating performances!

Thanks to the unwavering support of generous community partners and donors, the funds raised by BVEF will directly support Excellence in Education classroom grants and impact grants. Nearly $10 million has been invested in the district, enhancing opportunities for our exceptional students and exemplary educators.

