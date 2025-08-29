Obituaries August 29, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Aug. 22-28 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Theresa “Terri” Hall; Mary Katherine Riehle; Y D Martin; Joyce French; Walter Irvin Cox, Jr.; Robert Wayne Scearce; James Braddock Johnson; Jack J. Hollingsworth; Stacy Campbell; Marion Stier; Robyn Renee Malnicof; Mark William Zell; Faye Martin; Joseph Blair Kubec; Donald Lee Rosenboom; Rebecca Ann Francis; James Franklin Denny; Linda Lee Myers; Ray Torres; Shirley May Pearson; Joseph Martin Harn Previous articleWith JoCo’s 2026 budget, homeowners will see 6.5% tax increase About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES With JoCo’s 2026 budget, homeowners will see 6.5% tax increase Overland Park Fire officials say fire outside JoCo GOP office was ‘arson attempt’ Johnson County OKs incentives for new cold storage warehouse near airport ‘We were hooked’ — Local family brings beloved out-of-state ice cream shop to JoCo New year-round venue Ace Pickleball Club opening in Olathe