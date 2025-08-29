SMSD News: Apply or nominate someone to help put SMSD’s strategic plan into action

The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is entering the second year of its strategic plan and there are many action teams that will begin working this school year. We are seeking parent and community volunteer participants, along with internal SMSD team members, to help implement the strategies and action steps of the district’s Strategic Plan.



Click here for the Action Plan Application and Nomination Form.

The Strategic Plan was developed by community members and adopted by the Board of Education in June 2024, but that was just the first step. Indeed, collaboration from many within the SMSD community is essential to bringing this Strategic Plan to life. .

“This is truly the community’s plan and we appreciate all in our community who are dedicating time and energy to making this vision a reality,” stated Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher.

There are opportunities to be involved with the following strategies: learning, belonging, people, technology, mental health, and facilities. Shawnee Mission has teams that will begin working throughout this school year. The time commitment varies, but typically the teams meet once or twice per month.



Here are descriptions of each Action Team strategy that SMSD seek nominations/applications for, as outlined in the Strategic Plan:

Learning: We will ensure meaningful and personalized learning experiences for all students.

Belonging: We will intentionally strengthen our unified, equitable, inclusive culture to ensure belonging for all.

People: We will enhance our community-centered environment to recruit and retain diverse and exemplary educators, staff, and families by being the best place to learn, work, and connect.

Technology: We will ensure the intentional and innovative use of relevant technology throughout the district to achieve our mission.

Mental Health: We will foster an environment that supports the mental, social, and emotional well-being of the entire SMSD learning community, including physical well-being.

Facilities: We will strategically focus resources to support state-of-the-art facilities to accomplish our beliefs, mission, and objectives.

