The Scoop: Sweet seasonal sensations

By Ian Miller

Fall is just around the corner and coming with it is a whole new set of menu items! Pumpkin is a fall classic, but how about a pumpkin-butternut squash latte? If you’re looking for something to celebrate the start of the Kansas City Chiefs football season, then we’ve got you covered there, too! Try our Red Zone Raspberry Ripple, with a raspberry puree swirl and dark chocolate shavings. That’s a touchdown in my book.

Still thinking about pumpkin? I don’t blame you. To satisfy that sweet craving, our pumpkin pie ice cream will surely do the trick. Start with a vanilla base — flavored with pumpkin pie seasoning — then cram in a WHOLE SLICE of real pumpkin pie with flaky crust, turn on the mixer, and voila, you’ve got a cupful (or coneful) of sweet, flaky goodness ready to sate that pumpkin preoccupation.

Continuing with orange-colored foods, we have a new orange creamsicle floating into the store in September. Also returning is our signature 9540 Latte and maybe even our Taylor Swift chai tea ice cream (though we don’t yet have a precise date on that last one).

This new fall menu will last for the next two months, before we roll into our winter menu in November.

We hope to see you in the store over the next few months — and more than once, please! So, be sure to stop by and say hello to us and our wonderful Super Scoopers here at The Golden Scoop!