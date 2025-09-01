Sponsored Content A message from The Golden Scoop September 1, 2025 Sponsored posts The Scoop: Sweet seasonal sensations Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Lucie Krisman. By Ian Miller Ian Miller, Content Marketing Specialist at The Golden Scoop. Fall is just around the corner and coming with it is a whole new set of menu items! Pumpkin is a fall classic, but how about a pumpkin-butternut squash latte? If you’re looking for something to celebrate the start of the Kansas City Chiefs football season, then we’ve got you covered there, too! Try our Red Zone Raspberry Ripple, with a raspberry puree swirl and dark chocolate shavings. That’s a touchdown in my book. Still thinking about pumpkin? I don’t blame you. To satisfy that sweet craving, our pumpkin pie ice cream will surely do the trick. Start with a vanilla base — flavored with pumpkin pie seasoning — then cram in a WHOLE SLICE of real pumpkin pie with flaky crust, turn on the mixer, and voila, you’ve got a cupful (or coneful) of sweet, flaky goodness ready to sate that pumpkin preoccupation. Continuing with orange-colored foods, we have a new orange creamsicle floating into the store in September. Also returning is our signature 9540 Latte and maybe even our Taylor Swift chai tea ice cream (though we don’t yet have a precise date on that last one). This new fall menu will last for the next two months, before we roll into our winter menu in November. We hope to see you in the store over the next few months — and more than once, please! So, be sure to stop by and say hello to us and our wonderful Super Scoopers here at The Golden Scoop! Find the Golden Scoop at these locations: 9540 Nall Avenue Overland Park, Kansas 66207 913-284-8044 10460 W 103rd Street Overland Park, Kansas 66214 913-232-9639 Hours: Monday – Closed Tuesday-Saturday: 8am-7pm Sunday @103rd: 9am-5pm Sunday @ 95th: 1pm-5pm Previous articleHappy Labor Day, Johnson County! We’ll be back tomorrow