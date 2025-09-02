PHOTOS: Summers ends on a high note at De Soto Days Festival

As the sun set on Friday evening, the smell of barbecue filled the air, accompanied by screams of glee and the glow of neon carnival ride lights.

The 61st annual De Soto Days Festival offered fun for all ages. Taking place in downtown De Soto, the festival spanned four blocks along West 83rd Street from Delaware Street to Peoria Street.

The bravest climbed onto the “Cliff Hanger,” a ride where riders lie face down on their stomachs as the ride lifted and twirled them through the air.

Others opted for the “Scrambler,” where riders rotated constantly and swirled around.

For those wanting a calmer ride, the Ferris wheel drew a large crowd as it gave riders an aerial view of the festival below.

The festival began on Thursday and spread through the weekend, ending with a 5K run on Sunday morning.

See our pictures from the event: