JoCo Homebuying: The pre-approval pep talk – what you should actually be asking your lender

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Getting pre-approved is a crucial first step toward home ownership. But most buyers don’t realize that not all pre-approvals (or lenders) are created equal.



Here are a few smart questions to ask your lender so you walk into your home search confident, protected, and in control.



1. “Is this a fully underwritten pre-approval?”

Some lenders do a quick credit check and call it a day. But a fully underwritten pre-approval means your file has already been reviewed by an underwriter. That gives your offer serious strength.



2. “Will you call the listing agent when I make an offer?”

A lender who personally vouches for you can make a huge difference in a competitive market. We do this all the time at Fountain Mortgage, and listing agents love it.



3. “Can we talk through monthly payments at different price points?”

It’s not just about what you qualify for. It’s about what feels right in real life. A good lender will help you explore what different homes might mean for your monthly budget.



4. “What happens after pre-approval?”

Ask what communication you’ll get, who your main contact will be, and how they handle timelines. You want a team, not just a transaction.



The best mortgage experience starts with the right questions. We’d love to walk you through the process and show you what a real partnership looks like.