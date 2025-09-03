Cedric Williams

June 28, 1974 — September 1, 2025

Shawnee

Cedric Lamont Williams passed away on Monday, September 1st, 2025. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 6th, 2025 at 10am at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.