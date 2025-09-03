fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Cedric Williams

Share this story:

June 28, 1974 — September 1, 2025
Shawnee

Cedric Lamont Williams passed away on Monday, September 1st, 2025. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 6th, 2025 at 10am at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

Previous article
Jim Maddux
Next article
Mary Yvonne Matthews

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.