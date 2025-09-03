Obituaries September 3, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Cedric Williams Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL June 28, 1974 — September 1, 2025 Shawnee Cedric Lamont Williams passed away on Monday, September 1st, 2025. Please check back soon for a full obituary. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 6th, 2025 at 10am at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleJim MadduxNext articleMary Yvonne Matthews