Diane Marie Ballou

January 23, 1952 — August 27, 2025

Diane Ballou, age 73, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born in Kansas City, KS to Joe and Gladys Hrzenak. Diane graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and later earned her master’s degree in education. She dedicated over 20 years of her life to teaching high school, where she inspired countless students with her warmth, compassion, and passion for learning.

Diane was a women of faith and a lifelong believer in Christ. She had a great love for music and a natural gift for connecting with people. Whether through conversation, laughter, or entertaining guest. She brought joy and light to those around her.

She was married to the love of her life, John Ballou, for 50 years. Together, they spent most of their life in the Kansas City area, with a few cherished years in Tampa, Florida. After John’s passing, she returned to Kansas City to be close to family and friends.

She was preceded in Death by her husband, John Ballou, and her parents, Joe and Gladys Hrzenak.

She is survived by her sister Annie Hrzenak and her two brothers Bob and Joe Hrzenak, three sons: John Ballou and his wife Anna, Mike Ballou, Steve Ballou and his wife Heather. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Chantelle, Sadie, Luke, Aiden, Faith, Trinity, Elijah, Ezekiel, Grace, Titus, Joy, Silas, Hope, and Abraham.

Diane will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery on September 19, 2025, in a private ceremony for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held the following day, Saturday, September 20, at 10 AM at shelter #3 in Antioch Park, Overland Park, KS. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend and honor her memory.

