Dorothy B. Wolfrom

October 25, 1924 — August 27, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Dorothy B. Watterson Wolfrom, age 100, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home in Overland Park, Kansas on August 27, 2025.

Dorothy’s life was rich with many experiences. Born on October 25, 1924 in Butler, PA. She had a passion for cooking, baking, and candy making. She had many occupations including operating Little Bit in Claycomo, MO where she sold cake and candy supplies, gave cake decorating and candy making classes as well as catering weddings and other functions.

She was preceded in death by her parents C. H. Watterson and Louella Payne, husband of 71 years Howard E. Wolfrom, grandson Jeffrey Sandburg and granddaughter Susan Scott. She was the last of 8 siblings.

Survivors include son Ed Wolfrom, daughter Dottie Dotson, two grandchildren Michelle Young and Kyle Wolfrom, three great grandchildren Austin Young, Justin Young, and Sami Young.

In memory of her late grandson Jeffrey Sandburg, the family suggests in lieu of flowers contributions to Friends of JCDS, 10501 Lackman Rd, Lenexa, Kansas 66219.

