Gloria E. Raye

August 15, 1936 — August 21, 2025

Lawrence, Kansas

Gloria Elizabeth Raye (Tolson) was born on August 15, 1936, in Grays, Essex, England, and passed away peacefully on August 21, 2025, in Lawrence, Kansas, at the age of 89.

In 1959, Gloria moved to Kansas, where she married her beloved husband, Layne Raye. Together they built a life in Prairie Village, Kansas, where they lived until Layne’s passing in 1984.

To know Gloria was to know kindness, warmth, and a spark of humor that could brighten anyone’s day. She loved animals of every kind—though dogs held a special place in her heart—and she never passed up the chance to sit with a warm cup of tea or coffee in hand. Gloria felt most at peace in the warmth of the sun, which always seemed to reflect her gentle spirit.

She is survived by her son, Barent Raye, and his wife Sonja; three granddaughters, Jordan Heller (Chris), Alyssa Pfizenmaier (Eric), and Emily Raye; and her great-granddaughter, Lainey Heller, each of whom brought her endless joy. She also leaves behind her sister and best friend, Penny Hicks, and niece, Pilar Hicks.

Gloria is further survived by other special family members, including Ron and Ann Schwatken, Rodney Schwatken, and Dennis Goodwin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ethel Tolson; her sister, Kay Green; and her husband, Layne.

Gloria’s life was a beautiful example of love, simplicity, and savoring the little moments. Her family and friends will forever remember her laughter, her love of animals, and the way she could make even the most ordinary day feel special. She will be remembered with love always, and her light will continue to shine in those she loved.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s honor to the Lawrence Humane Society.

The family would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Arbor Court in Lawrence, KS and those with Ascend Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and support.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.