Jeremy E. Baptist

March 22, 1940 — August 31, 2025

Overland Park

Jeremy Eduard Baptist, M.D., Ph.D, age 85, of Overland Park passed away peacefully on August 31, 2025. Devoted husband of Sylvia for 37 years, and then of Avis for 19 years. Loving father of Sarah (Randy), Margaret (Mike), and Cathy (Steve) and stepfather of Sandy (Greg), Gary (Debbie), and Lourie (Matthias). Proud grandfather of Athena, Laura, Andrew, Hope, Brendon, Josh, and Tim as well as Travis, Taylor, Joe, Robert, Anthon, and Sophie. Beloved brother of Sally (Bob) Kinsey-Day, David (Judy) Baptist, Peggy (Bill) Hansen, and Daniel Baptist.

He meant many things to many people. He was the doctor who could really help patients, often after they had seen multiple other doctors. He was a loving father and a devoted husband. He was a proud grandpa. He was a beloved brother to his siblings. He was also an active member of his church.

Dr. Baptist served as an allergist for 40 years, first at Speer Clinic and then founding AllergyLink, and was known to his patients as the doctor who could get to the root of puzzling problems. He earned his bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. from University of Chicago and his M.D. from UMKC. A quiet man, he taught by example his deep faith, kindness, and gentleness. He took joy in learning and swimming. Many people saw his serious side; fewer saw his sense of humor. He loved puns and had a quick wit which often caught people off guard. He was exceptionally loyal to those dear to him and generous sometimes to a fault. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be Friday, September 5th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

Funeral will be Saturday, September 6th at 2:00 PM at Community of Christ Church, 7842 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.