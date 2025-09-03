November 7, 1948 — August 29, 2025

Jim Maddux, 76, of Mission, KS, passed away on August 29th, 2025. He was born on November 7, 1948 in Kansas City, MO to James and Viola Maddux. Jim was a faithful and longtime member of Lenexa Baptist Church and often attended Men’s Monday Night Bible Study and Sunday School. Jim was also an avid baseball fan and loved people.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Lenexa Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two sisters, Carolyn Patrick and Patricia (Wayne) Leckrone; three nephews, Larry Leckrone, John Mollett, Jason Patrick and one niece, Tricia Griffith along with a host of many friends and relatives. Memorial donations in Jim’s name may be made to Lenexa Baptist Church, Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.