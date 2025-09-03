May 21, 1936 — August 25, 2025

JoAnn Waller, 89, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born on May 21, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas, and her life was defined by love for her family, faith, and community.

For more than 50 years, JoAnn made her home in Stilwell, Kansas, where she and her beloved husband, Kenneth, built a life filled with devotion, laughter, and cherished memories. Their love story began with a whirlwind romance—just two weeks after meeting, they eloped in Oklahoma, beginning a marriage that would bless them with children, grandchildren, and lasting family traditions.

JoAnn was a dedicated member of the Central Auto Racing Boosters and lived her faith deeply as a devout Catholic. Her kind heart, strong character, and unwavering commitment to the people and causes she loved left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

JoAnn is survived by her children Ed Waller (Robbie) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Gary Waller (April) of Polo, MO; her siblings Richard McCombs (Bev), Ronald McCombs (Concetta), and Charlene Karrick; grandchildren John Waller (Christy) of Tonganoxie, KS, Sean Waller of Denver, CO, Bill O’Bryan, Krystal O’Bryan, and Kerianna Waller. JoAnn is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

JoAnn is preceded in passing by her husband Kenneth Waller; parents William and Mary McCombs; siblings Robert McCombs, Donald McCombs, Michael McCombs, Carol Hand, and Sharon Wilson; daughter Debra Engle; and her great-grandson Cade Waller.

Services celebrating JoAnn’s life will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, Kansas, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM. A graveside service will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

JoAnn’s warmth, devotion, and spirit will be deeply missed, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.