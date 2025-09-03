October 22nd, 1949 – August 26th, 2025

John Richard Bird, age 75, of Spring Hill, Kansas, and formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 22, 1949, to the late John Alfred Bird and Ann Elizabeth (Lundin) Bird.

John graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and went on to attend Kansas State University. From 1969 to 1972, he proudly served in the United States Navy in Kingsville, Texas. After his service, John began a long career in the electrical and lighting industry, later transitioning to the marine industry before returning to lighting.

Outside of work, John was happiest in the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and boating, and he found joy in sharing these passions with his family and friends.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Tracy Bird; and two sons, John Tyler Bird and Kevin (Erin) Bird. He was the proud grandfather of Wyatt, Emma, Weston, and Eli Bird; Blake Camp and her son, Maverick Stephens; and Bella, Caroline, and Ellianna Bird. He is also survived by his sister Kristine (Scott) Hutchings and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Heartland Community Church,12175 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, Kansas 66062. Military honors, provided by the American Legion Post 153 Honor Guard, will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed immediately by a Celebration of Life service officiated by Pastor Michelle Pemberton. A luncheon will follow at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, Kansas66061.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s honor to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Team Hally, or American Legion Post 153, 410 E. Dennis Ave., Olathe, Kansas 66061.

Cremation Center of Kansas City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.