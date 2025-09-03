The Soggy Doggy Swim Time event at the Leawood Aquatic Center drew a large crowd on Tuesday.

It was the last event of the summer swim season at the aquatic center, 10601 Lee Blvd., and dogs were able to enjoy playing fetch and running free along the pool deck and into the water.

Such dog-focused swim times are a long-favored pastime at some local pools, including Shawnee’s K9s at the Cove event and Lenexa’s Paws in the Pool.

For some dogs and their owners, the Leawood event wasn’t their first of the season.

Barb Roland brought her two Golden Retrievers, Augie and Rockie, out to Tuesday’s event, marking their third such doggie dip this summer, having also attended the dog-centered events in Lenexa and Shawnee. Her pups played fetch in the deep end, never running out of energy.

For others, the event was a new experience.

Carol Kain brought her ten-year-old Bassett Hound, Josie. Kain said that this was the first canine swim time the two had ever attended, and Josie stayed dry, choosing to enjoy her time outside the pool.

By far the most popular activity was fetch.

For Charli, a black Labrador Retriever, fetching one ball just wasn’t enough. Her family had brought one ball from home and received a second at the aquatic center.

Upon seeing both tennis balls, Charli waited patiently outside of the water and only jumped into the pool once both were thrown in.

See more of our pictures from Leawood’s Soggy Doggy Swim Time event: