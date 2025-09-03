Kylie Graham September 3, 2025 Parks & Pools 3 min. read These pups dived right in at Leawood’s ‘Soggy Doggy Swim Time’ marking end of summer The special event at the Leawood Aquatic Center on Tuesday was one of several such dog-themed swim times at local pools. Charli, a black Labrador Retriever, enjoys fetching two tennis balls at a time. Her owners brought their own tennis ball and were given another upon entrance to the event. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The Soggy Doggy Swim Time event at the Leawood Aquatic Center drew a large crowd on Tuesday. It was the last event of the summer swim season at the aquatic center, 10601 Lee Blvd., and dogs were able to enjoy playing fetch and running free along the pool deck and into the water. Such dog-focused swim times are a long-favored pastime at some local pools, including Shawnee’s K9s at the Cove event and Lenexa’s Paws in the Pool. For some dogs and their owners, the Leawood event wasn’t their first of the season. Barb Roland brought her two Golden Retrievers, Augie and Rockie, out to Tuesday’s event, marking their third such doggie dip this summer, having also attended the dog-centered events in Lenexa and Shawnee. Her pups played fetch in the deep end, never running out of energy. For others, the event was a new experience. Carol Kain brought her ten-year-old Bassett Hound, Josie. Kain said that this was the first canine swim time the two had ever attended, and Josie stayed dry, choosing to enjoy her time outside the pool. By far the most popular activity was fetch. For Charli, a black Labrador Retriever, fetching one ball just wasn’t enough. Her family had brought one ball from home and received a second at the aquatic center. Upon seeing both tennis balls, Charli waited patiently outside of the water and only jumped into the pool once both were thrown in. See more of our pictures from Leawood’s Soggy Doggy Swim Time event: Dogs enjoyed playing in the pool at the Leawood Aquatic Center during Soggy Doggy Swim Time on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Barcia fetched a tennis ball during a trip into the water. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Scout, a Labrador Retriever, jumped into the deep end to fetch a tennis ball. Beth Sullivan, Scout’s owner, said Scout was very excited about getting to swim and is the “athlete” of the family. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Golden Retrievers Rockie and Augie waited anxiously for their owner Barb Roland to toss a toy into the pool. This was their third dog swim time of the year, having previously gone to events in Lenexa and Shawnee. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Josie, a ten-year-old Bassett hound, looked up at her owner Carol Kain while sitting on the side of the pool. Carol described Josie as “a non-swimming basset,” adding this was her first attempt at getting Josie to swim. Photo credit Kylie Graham. An intrepid four-legged swimmer took a dip in the deep end at the Leawood Aquatic Center on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Harper (left) jumped into the pool at the Leawood Aquatic Center while her owner Beth Sullivan prepared to toss her a tennis ball. Another canine patron looked on jealously. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Many dogs were content to stay in the shallow end of the pool during the Soggy Doggy event. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Dogs and owners arrived early to the event on Tuesday, Sept.2, with many registering ahead of time. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Bowman, a lab mix, attempted to fetch two tennis balls at a time. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Dogs of all sizes enjoyed a splash. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Previous articleExplore Your JCPRD: Johnson County’s award-winning water managementNext articleOverland Park comedy club that closed during COVID-19 is coming back About the author Kylie GrahamKylie Graham is a Johnson County native and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who does freelance photography around the Kansas City metro. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Fashion accessory chain Claire’s closing multiple Johnson County stores Overland Park man on run in fatal JoCo drunk-driving case now in custody in Texas Overland Park comedy club that closed during COVID-19 is coming back Do you follow JCCC? The Post is hosting a candidate forum and needs your help These 2 JoCo library branches are set to get first major upgrades in 40+ years