Leo Tony Anthony Riggs

January 16, 1967 — August 20, 2025

Leawood

Leo Anthony (Tony) Riggs, 58, of Gladstone, Missouri died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.There will be a memorial service at a later date. Tony was born on January 16, 1967, in Evergreen Park, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo A. Riggs and his siblings Philip A. Riggs and Julie Riggs. He is survived by his mother Elaine Riggs of Leawood, Kansas and his son Liam A. Riggs of Platte City, Missouri.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.