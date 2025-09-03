December 27th, 1936 – August 15th, 2025

Mary Yvonne Matthews, 88, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully on August 15th, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. She lived a life filled with love, kindness, and laughter. Her home was always neat, tidy, and lovely decorated – especially with her beloved collection of chickens. Though small in stature, her sweet tooth was legendary, with a special fondness for pie and cinnamon rolls. This is just a small glimpse into her beautiful story.

Born on December 27th, 1936, in Council Grove, Kansas, Mary was the daughter of Milam and Lucille (Reasoner) Hanson. She married Roger James Matthews on June 9th, 1957, in Council Grove. Mary and Roger spent about 16 years in Council Grove, but they also lived prior to this for eight years in Alaska. They also lived in Hawaii, South Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska, and Arizona. Most of Mary’s later years were spent in a very cozy retirement community near Florence, Arizona. Her last year of life was spent in Overland Park, Kansas, near her family. Although Mary and Roger lived in many different locations, home was always where they were together.

Mary is survived by her husband, Roger Matthews of Overland Park, KS, and her sister Phyliss Kerr of Joplin, MO, her two sons, Matt (Susan) of Ottawa, Kansas, and Rex (Melissa) Matthews of Gilbert, AZ, her three daughters, MJ Matthews-Tveit of Overland Park, Kansas, Nina Matthews (Chris Weiss) of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren Roscoe (Mandy) Mattthews, Cody Matthews-Tviet, Darby Scout Matthews-Tveit, Heath Nichols (Emily) Jade Nichols (Sean) Hailey Matthews, Austin Matthews, Talon Trecek, Tipton Trecek, Katie Trecek, Ashley (Javier) Cruz, Erick Saenz, Rosalinda Saenz, and Yvonne Saenz of Tucson AZ. In addition to the grandchildren, Mary had several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milam and Wilma Lucille (Reasoner) Hanson, her twin brother, James, her sister Doris Pearson, and her daughter Kimberly Nichols. Over the years, Mary held many jobs, including with the Belton, Missouri School District, the VA Hospital in Dodge City, Kansas, and the local IGA store in Council Grove, Kansas. But her true calling was opening her home with Roger to many foster children over the years. Towards the end, Mary enjoyed living at Novel Place in Overland Park. She especially liked playing Bingo and being with family. She especially enjoyed the family never letting her sweet tooth go unfulfilled.

Cremation has taken place. As she requested, her ashes will be placed at Cominsky Cemetery in Morris County, Kansas.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.