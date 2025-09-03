May 21, 1959 — August 26, 2025

Michael Joseph Michalski, born May 21,1959, was the first born child of Barbara and Joseph Michalski of Kansas City, Kansas. Mike, also known as “Mitch” or “J”, became the best big brother anyone could have to Mary and James (Jim, wife, Carolee). A natural athlete, even from an early age, Mike excelled in all sports, most notably as a baseball player where he was recognized as a standout pitcher for his Bishop Ward High School baseball team and at Kansas City, Kansas Community College. His skills on the mound captured the attention of recruiters for the minor league. However, a serious knee injury forced Mike to close that chapter and focus on his studies where he continued at Kansas State University studying Computer Science and Business. Most importantly, attending KSU allowed him to stay close to his real interest, his high school sweetheart, Juliana Rahija. This October Julie and Mike would have celebrated 42 years of marriage that brought them the joy of three sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren: Matthew; Michael and Laura and their children, Henry and Penelope; Nicholas and Brittany and their son, Elliott – all of Johnson County. As a father to Matt, Mike, and Nick, Mike threw nothing but strikes and his life truly centered around his boys. The Michalski home was the center of weekly family gatherings which sometimes began before sunrise to catch Liverpool F.C. matches on Saturdays, often rolling into college football where they cheered for Mike’s nephew who, like Mike, Jim, and Mary, carried on a legacy of college athletics. In addition to Mike’s standout athleticism, Mike was an absolutely fantastic person and his easy-going nature helped build their family business to a successful transfer. His personality was the foundation of his continued success in sales in the construction and medical industry. To know Mike, or “P.J.”, as his grandchildren called him, was to know that his family was everything. Gatherings at the Michalski house meant great food, great music, and loads of laughter. While not a pitcher’s mound, Mike was a verified crackerjack at the grill, working his stellar grilling skills while throwing balls to his beloved golden, Libby. For all these reasons, Mike took up the fight of his life for nearly two years as he bravely and resolutely battled esophageal cancer, going extra innings for sure. Eagerly awaiting Mike, will be his mother Barb, and many others who preceded him in death. Remaining and ready to carry on Mike’s joyful spirit, are all those mentioned, his niece, Makayla (husband, Spencer) niece Kelly White (husband, Rick) and great-nieces Olivia and Mary Emma; nephews Kevin Rahija. and Joe, extended family and many, many friends.

Saturday, September 6 a visitation will be held at 9:30 am in the narthex followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. A reception and luncheon following the Mass will be held in McDevitt Hall at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, or Kansas University Cancer Center or on line at St Joseph Catholic Church or KU Cancer Center

