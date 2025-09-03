September 8, 1939 — August 28, 2025

Ray Rule of Mission, KS passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Aug 28, 2025 at the Kansas City Hospice House. Ray was born September 8,1939 in Springfield, Missouri to Carl W. Rule and Shirley (Brady) Rule. He graduated from Parkview High School in Springfield and took classes at Southwest Missouri State University before marrying the love of his life, Patricia (Patti) James on Nov 22, 1958.

Ray started working in the auto parts industry in Springfield before receiving the opportunity to manage the parts department at a Chrysler dealership in the Kansas City area in 1965, moving his wife and three kids at the time to this area. He worked at several Chrysler dealerships over the years and become highly regarded in the industry as an excellent parts manager who was highly organized, so much so that Chrysler would often send parts managers to learn from him. He also received numerous awards from Chrysler over the years, including trips to the Bahamas and Orlando, Florida. He had a love of cars that made working in that industry a great choice. Ray also served in the National Guard from 1958 to1965 and was so glad to have served his country.

Ray met his one true love, Patti, on a blind date and after waiting an entire week, finally called her for a second date and they were together from that point on. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this November. When people commented on their very long marriage, both Ray and Patti always responded, “I think it’s going to work out.” He was a quiet man with a quick wit, who didn’t speak often, but everyone knew how much he cared for them always, even without words. However, bring up cars or the KC Royals and he would talk a lot! He was a die-hard Royals fan from the time he moved to Kansas City and that continued. It was a tradition for him to attend Opening Day each year with his beloved cousin, Don Vernon, until Don’s passing in 2017.

In addition to baseball, Ray had a love of race cars and really anything adventurous, and slightly dangerous, doing things such as a hot air balloon ride over the Rocky Mountains, a flight around KC in an old WWII biplane and his favorite, a ride around the NASCAR track in Kansas City, KS. There was definitely a daredevil side to him that came out on occasion. He also had a great love of the Colorado Rocky Mountains and took many trips there with his family, sometimes even just a “quick weekend trip” with his wife just so they could spend a couple days in the mountains in their favorite town, Breckenridge. But most of all, Ray had a fierce love for his family, a love that was never questioned. His love could be felt in everything that he did.

Ray his survived by his wife, Patti, who he continued to call “his bride.” He is also survived by his children Debbie, David, Dana and Mary Beth (Jerry Zech) as well as grandchildren David Rule Jr (Stefana), Sara Murphy, Nathan Howard (Bri), Megan Klosterman (Warren), Zachary Latas, Seth Rule, Caleb Latas (fiancée Eve), Dylan Rule, and Noah Latas. He was also the proud great-grandpa of Christian Rule (Cristel), Sky Murphy, Collin Rule (fiancée Morgan), Callie Rule, Holley Klosterman, Vera Howard, Johanna Klosterman, Wilson Klosterman, Marlo Howard and the cutest great-great-grandson, Oliver Rule. Five generations of Rule men is quite amazing and the picture we were able to take of them is priceless. He is also survived by sisters Karen Wilkinson (Pete) and Linda Hollis, sister-in-law Nancy Rule, brothers-in-law Gary James (Anne) and Nile James Jr (Barbara), and too many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews to name, but each one was special to him. He was known to most people simply as “Papa.”

Ray is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bill, Steve, and Bobby, as well as his infant daughter Emily Rule, and beloved grandson Drew King. So many people were a very important part of Ray’s life in addition to his beloved family. He had many friends from childhood, his career, his church, and his neighborhood of Mission, KS, and you all were loved by him. A very important part of his life was his church, St. Pius X in Mission, KS, which he was a member of for 58 years.

“Papa Ray” is holding his baby girl Emily, looking at the beautiful mountains and getting many hugs we know from so many beloved family members and friends who have gone before him. We’re cheering on the Royals for you and taking care of mom. We love and miss you.

Services will be held Friday, Sep 5, 2025, at St. Pius X Church, 5500 Woodson Road, Mission, Kansas. The Visitation will be at 9:30 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. The family asks that memorial donations be made to his beloved church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.