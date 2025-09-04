January 12, 1944 – August 28, 2025

In the early morning hours of August 28, 2025, our beloved mom, Carolyn “Kay” Bennett, went home to be with the Lord. We will miss her deeply, but we find comfort knowing she is no longer in pain and now rests in His presence.

Kay was born on January 12, 1944, in Neodesha, Kansas, to Charley and Alice (Wilson) Reynolds. One of five children, she grew up in Neodesha before moving to the Kansas City area in 1970. For the past 47 years, she made her home in Shawnee, Kansas, where she built a life filled with love, service, and family.

Kay was a woman whose joy was found in service, laughter, and the presence of little ones. For 38 years she devoted herself to caring for others through her in-home daycare. She nurtured hundreds of children across multiple generations, many of whom became like family. She lived her faith quietly but powerfully, showing Christ’s love in every meal she cooked, every child she rocked to sleep, and every hug she gave. If you were one of the children who grew up in Kay’s care, or a parent who found peace knowing your child was with her, you were part of her extended family too.

In her later years, dementia touched her life, but it never defined her. Her faith, her laughter, and her love for children remained steady, and today she is fully restored in the presence of her Savior.

Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Bennett; her parents; her great-grandson, Lucas Nicks; and three sisters, Linda Weavel, Charlotte Dunlap, and Betty Hann.

She is survived by her brother, Charley (Ruby) Reynolds of Neodesha, KS; and her four children:

Tammy (Glen) Dowding of Shawnee, KS, and their children Courtney Ulmer of Shawnee, KS, and Ashley (Matt) Nicks of Shawnee, KS.

Kathy (David) Stroud of Oak Point, TX, and their children Corey Simpson of Oak Point, TX; Ryan Simpson of Shawnee, KS; Sydney (Mike) Buikema of Centerton, AR; and Morgan (Kyle) Elfstrom of Frisco, TX.

Marty (Nola) Bennett of Wetumpka, AL, and their children Chase (Kaitlin) Bennett of Woodstock, GA, and Cody Bennett of Overland Park, KS.

Darren (Marita) Bennett of Kansas City, KS, and their children Samantha (Sean Carver) Bennett of Overland Park, KS; Sara (Adam) Clark of Denver, CO; and Cameron Bennett of Bonner Springs, KS.

Her ten great-grandchildren include:

Courtney Ulmer’s children – Paul Ulmer and Phillip Ulmer

Ashley (Matt) Nicks’ children – Lilly Nicks, Karlie Nicks, and Brett Nicks

Corey Simpson’s children – Jagger Simpson and Wilder Simpson

Morgan (Kyle) Elfstrom’s children – Penelope Moon and Piper Elfstrom

Cody Bennett’s child – Stetson Garey

Kay will be remembered for her generous spirit, her selflessness, and her boundless love. Whether cooking a favorite meal, sewing a treasured gift, or opening her home to family and friends, she had a way of making everyone feel welcome and cared for. Her legacy is stitched into the lives of those she cared for — one meal, one hug, one child at a time.

Though she will be deeply missed, her laughter, kindness, and faith will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and all who were blessed to know her.

Celebration of Life Service

Family and friends are invited to join us as we celebrate Kay’s life on Friday, September 5, 2025:

Funeral Service

Charter Funerals – Kansas Chapel

10250 W. 63rd Street

Merriam, KS 66203

Visitation: 10:00 a.m.

Service: 11:00 a.m.

Graveside to follow at Resurrection Cemetery

8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, KS 66215

Following the graveside service, a meal will be provided for family and friends.

