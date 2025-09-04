Donna L. Kerns

September 30, 1948 — August 12, 2025

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Donna Lea Kerns, a wonderful soul whose life was marked by joy and purpose, left this world on August 12, 2025, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Born on September 30, 1948, in Auburn, Nebraska, Donna lived a life rich in love, family, and service.

For over 29 years, Donna dedicated herself as an American Sign Language interpreter for the Blue Springs School District as well as the Shawnee Mission School District, embodying both professionalism and compassion in her work. She was a bridge between worlds, fostering understanding and communication in countless lives. Her commitment to her students was both profound and deeply impactful.

But it was her role as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that truly defined her. Donna was married to her best friend, Dwight Kerns, on July 1, 1967, and for over 58 years, they shared a partnership filled with laughter, growth, and unwavering support. Together, they cultivated a beautiful family that included their two children, Mark Kerns and Michelle Lowenstein, who brought her immense pride and joy.

Donna’s vibrant personality was magnetic; she was always positive, happy, and bubbly, rarely seen without a smile on her face. Her strong Christian faith guided her through life’s ups and downs, and her outgoing spirit brought light to her family and friends alike. Whenever Donna entered a room, she brought with her an infectious energy that warmed hearts and uplifted spirits.

She cherished her hobbies, particularly her love for reading and participation in sports–when she was able. Volleyball, softball, and bowling were her favorites, and she relished every opportunity to play. Donna also cultivated deep friendships through her “Friday Night Girls” group, with whom she would venture out each week to enjoy movies and each other’s company, celebrating life one Friday at a time.

Donna leaves behind her beloved husband Dwight; son Mark Kerns and his wife Takako; daughter Michelle Lowenstein and her husband Mark; as well as grandchildren Chise Kerns, David Kerns, Rina Kerns, Amanda Lowenstein, Angela Lowenstein, Alyson Lowenstein, and great-grandchildren Castiel Candea and Lowen Candea. She is also survived by her sisters Janet Hicks, Anna May Mayberry, and Shirley Frazee, who will forever hold her memory in their hearts.

In sorrowful reflection, we also remember those who have preceded her: her parents, Leonard and Syble (Haggard) Millhouse; her sister Norma Baxley; and her brothers Carl, Paul, and Wesley Millhouse. Though they are no longer with us, their legacy lives on in the warmth of Donna’s memory.

A visitation will begin at 10:00am on Friday, August 15, 2025 at the Blue River Church of Christ in Lee’s Summit, 221 NE Woods Chapel Rd., followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. Immediately following the funeral, the interment will be held at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens.

As we celebrate the incredible life of Donna Lea Kerns, we are invited to remember not only her accomplishments and her kindness but also the happiness she brought to everyone who knew her. Her spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of her family and friends, a guiding light reminding us always to embrace life fully, just as she did. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Blue River Church of Christ, and/or the Pioneer Bible Translators – Deaf Ministries, 7255 West Camp Wisdom Road Dallas, TX 75236.

Online giving = Blue River Church of Christ and/or Pioneer Bible Translators – Deaf Ministries.

