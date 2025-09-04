Dunlap Vanice III

July 19, 1938 — August 31, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Dunlap “Dunny” Vanice III passed away August 31st, 2025, at the age of 87, at his home in Prairie Village surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Dunny was born July 19th, 1938, in Kansas City, MO. He was the only child of the late Dunlap Jr. and Vivian (Hader) Vanice. He lived a life filled with faith and family.

Dunny attended Southwest High School and the University of Oklahoma and was an avid tennis player winning several titles. At the University of Oklahoma, he won the 1959 Big 8 Championship title in doubles and was a runner-up in singles. Dunny earned his degree in Business before returning home to Kansas City.

After college, Dunny continued his passion for tennis as an active member of the Carriage Club. He started his career as a loan officer with Citywide Mortgage before joining Southwestern Life where he specialized in long-term real estate loans. Throughout his career, Dunny earned multiple designations and was the youngest in the country to receive the coveted M.A.I. title in 1968. He received the SREA (Senior Real Estate Analysts) title in 1975. That same year he merged forces with John O’Flaherty and would serve as the president and co-owner of O’Flaherty & Vanice Inc., real estate appraisers and consultants for many years. He was president of the local AIREA chapter and taught real estate classes across the country.

Dunny was married first to Bettie Jane (Bennett) Taylor, with whom he welcomed two children, Dana and Nathan. Later, Dunny was married to Barbara Jo “Bobbie” (Stephenson) Vanice and his sons, Jonathan and Clay, were born. Dunny helped to create a loving, blended family with his four children, as well as the next generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dunny’s faith was the steady center of his life. He attended Country Club Christian Church, where his father was a founding member in the 1920’s. He also attended West Lake Christian Church at the Lake of the Ozarks, where he spent any free time he had starting in his adolescent years when he helped his father establish the family property through his adulthood where he would provide an “Ozark Hideaway” for his family and generations to come.

Dunny’s other passions included reading, barbecue, following current events, and woodworking. Dunny was an avid fan of OU sports and the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, but he was the biggest fan of his grandkids. They could always count on seeing him in the stands cheering them on or inquiring about their recent studies and report cards.

Dunny also had a love for dogs. It was a joke amongst the family that he sometimes loved dogs more than his own family. The lake was the “happy place” for every dog within the family. The two words that every dog knew were “Lake” and “Grandpa”. They were not just pets to him but a source of unconditional love and comfort.

He will be remembered as a devoted father, loving grandfather, and a faithful friend. He is survived by his four children, Dana Ingles, Nathan Vanice, Jonathan Vanice, and Clay (Laura) Vanice; eight grandchildren, Allie, Kyle, Bret, Ryan, Grace, Crista, Thomas, and Elise; and three great-grandchildren, Zach, Tae, and Cade. He was preceded in death by his grand-daughter Chelsea Langel.

Dunny has requested a private service for the family that will take place on Saturday, September 6th. Memorials and donations can be made in his honor to City Union Mission, where he was volunteer for many years, Country Club Christian Church or West Lake Christian Church.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.