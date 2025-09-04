Tuesday, June 25th, 1957 – Wednesday, August 27th, 2025

Eric Ross Forsberg, 68, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 6, 2025 with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to First Lutheran Church, Paola, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Eric was born on June 25, 1957 in Junction City, Kansas to Elmer Ross Forsberg and Wilma Mae (Shannon) Forsberg. He grew up in Junction City and graduated from Junction City High School in 1975. Eric was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1975-1979. He married Cindy Sawyer in Junction City on March 14, 1981. They moved to Spring Hill in 1985. Eric was a welding inspector for IAC, Overland Park, Kansas. He enjoyed camping, gardening and working on vehicles. Eric was an avid reader. He had a passion for learning about Civil War history. Eric was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Paola, Kansas.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Cindy of the home; son Nicholas Jon Forsberg, Spring Hill, Kansas; daughter Bethany Michelle Reynolds (Dustin), Fredonia, Kansas; sister Janet Linn Kellogg, Riley, Kansas; grandchildren: Alexander Forsberg, Rylie Reynolds, Reagan Reynolds and Jackson Ross Reynolds.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.