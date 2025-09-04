Aug 22, 1926 – Aug 31, 2025

Joseph A Foitle, of Overland Park, KS, 99, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family members. He was born in Marshalltown, IA. Joseph was drafted by the Army and served in World War II, and in the Korean War. He had a career in insurance auditing retiring at the age of 60. But he was never one to sit still and found a part time jobs here and there, mostly working at Aristocrat motors in the warranty/parts department, for over 10 years. Finally at the age of 92 he fully retired. His retirement consisted of going to estate sales and auctions, as well as car shows. The casino was also a stopping place where he would sit at the penny slots for hours. Most of us will remember him as playing jokes on people, and you never knew if he was being serious or sarcastic.

Joseph was proceeded in death by his wife Bonnie (Eberly) Foitle, his parents, Frank and Rose Foitle, brother Gene Foitle, and sisters, Rosemary (Rockhill) Foitle, and Virginia ‘Ginger’ Foitle.

Joseph is survived by his three children, Lisa Foitle of Kansas City, KS, John Foitle of Overland Park, KS and Steve Foitle of Olathe, KS. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Taylor Foitle of Overland Park, KS and Morgan Foitle of Ojai, CA.

Joseph gave regularly to St. Judes Research Hospital so in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite children’s charity.

A short committal service will be held graveside on Tuesday, September 9th at Noon at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. After the service we be having lunch at his favorite restaurant, Pegah’s in Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.