Lowell Ray Martinie was born on February 25, 1942, in Emporia, Kansas, and passed away at the age of 83 on September 2, 2025. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1960 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia in 1964 and 1967, respectively. He completed his doctorate at the University of Kansas in 1982.

Lowell dedicated 42 years to public education in Kansas, beginning as a fifth-grade teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District. He transitioned into administration, serving as a principal and central office administrator in the Shawnee Mission, Independence and Hutchinson school districts.

In 1978, he joined the Olathe Public School District as principal of Santa Fe Trail Middle School, later becoming Director of Human Resources and then retiring in 1997, as Assistant to the Superintendent. He then served as a principal and Executive Director of Human Resources in the De Soto School District for seven years. He concluded his career by directing a Master of Arts in Teaching grant program at Pittsburg State University, retiring again in 2010.

Beyond his impactful career, Lowell’s greatest joy was his family, whom he loved deeply and supported unwaveringly throughout his life Lowell championed lifelong learning, treated others with dignity, and embraced opportunities for growth.

He is survived by his wife Denise; daughters Tonya (George) Buckingham and Tamara (Peter) Lewis; stepchildren Robert (Rose) Leeker and Angela (Jason) Cornelison; brothers Mike (Maggie) Martinie and Dennis (Mary) Martinie; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In remembrance of Lowell’s life, charitable donations may be made to The Olathe Public Schools Foundation. A private Celebration of Life will be held.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 913-856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.