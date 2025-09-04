September 12, 1953 — August 31, 2025

Mission

Martha Lucille Graham, age 71, of Mission, Kansas passed away Sunday August 31st in Mission, Kansas. Martha passed away at home with only her two daughters Lisa and Amber along with her youngest grandson Dakota in attendance holding her hand and telling her she was a strong fighter who was loved.

Martha was born September 12, 1953 in Kansas City Missouri to parents Frank Baker and Ruth Baker. Preceded in death by her parents, beloved son Alex and husband of 49 years Jim. Survived by two loving daughters; Lisa Graham (Mission, Kansas) and Amber Claussen (Mission, Kansas). Martha had one daughter-in-law Kat Graham and one son-in-law Jordan Claussen. Martha was also survived by her siblings; Tom Baker, Ruth Carroll, Jerry Baker, and Terry Baker. Martha had 10 grandchildren; Sierra, August, Hallie, Summer, Blake, Valyrie, Aidan, Dakota, Liliana, Juliana and 2 great grandchildren Roslyn, and Ember.

Martha graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1972. Shortly after she met her husband Jim and the two were married in January of 1975.

Martha worked as a file clerk most of her life for either Insurance companies or law firms.

Martha enjoyed gardening and teaching her kids how to make homemade goods.

She taught her daughters how to bake from scratch and fostered the patience needed to perfect candies even if she herself rushed the process. Many fond memories include prepping for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners and holiday parties.

Martha doted on her children in their younger years creating lasting memories including picnic movie night in front of the boxset and watching Hallmark Sunday night movies as a family. Wizard of Oz nights when it was scheduled on tv were family favorites. She would ride bikes with her kids around the neighborhood and always somehow end up at Mcdonalds getting ice cream cones for the ride home. She hosted many slumber parties with 10 or more giggling girls camped out in her living room and at least 3 young boys determined to prank the girls when they went to sleep and somehow didn’t go crazy. She showed us the joys of growing up with cousins and encouraged strong sibling bonds.

Martha taught her children to be strong and opinionated. During our teenage years she would ask us questions on all matters of topics to learn what our views and opinions were and then purposely take the opposing side to debate with us and ensure our thoughts and opinions were our own and not just what everyone else was doing or saying.

Martha liked being an old school traditional Grandma and was happy to let her husband take the lead in all things grandkid related. After the loss of her husband, Martha had a stroke at some point unbeknownst to her or her family. Martha developed Alzheimer’s and Dementia in her last few years which greatly affected her health and wellbeing.

A visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Friday, September 5, 2025 with a memorial service starting at 3:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association and Kansas City Hospice House.

