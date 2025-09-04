Thursday, October 2nd, 1941 – Saturday, August 30th, 2025

Mary Ella Brandt, 83, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 7, 2025 with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 8, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Burial to follow at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Bruce Funeral Home. Condolences may be given at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Mary was born in Gardner, Kansas on October 2, 1941 to Charles M. and Katherine August (Lietzan) Harlow. She was a lifelong resident, attending school in Spring Hill. She married Clarence Chaney. Mary worked for Hyer Boot Company in the packing department. She also worked as a waitress. Mary enjoyed sports, playing basketball and baton twirling. She liked nature and loved to garden. Mary collected wind chimes, loved watching humming birds, attending garage sales and cooking and grilling for family BBQs. Her favorite time was spent being with her family.

Mary was preceded by her parents; former husband Clarence; daughters Mary Catherine Chaney and Jennifer Kay Chaney and siblings: Tom Harlow, JoAnn Olson, Grace Deets, Juanita “Lou” Austin and Anona “Nonie” White. She is survived by her children: Patricia Ann (Kelly) Sharp, Hallsville, Missouri, Clarence “Bub” Chaney, Louisburg, Kansas and John “Bryan” Chaney, Mound City, Kansas; brother Frank Harlow, Mound City, Kansas; grandchildren: Shelia (Luke) Thompson, Jennifer (Brent) Clark, Crystal Berry, Chelbie (John) Riedel, Christa Chaney and Lily Chaney and great-grandchildren: Hayden Douglas, Nova Chaney, Bayleigh Clark and Waylan Riedel. Mary also leaves her fur babies: Hannah, Heidi, Roscoe and Buckem.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.