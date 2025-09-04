fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Michael Reed

Share this story:

June 24, 1962 – August 29, 2025

Michael Reed, age 63, was born on June 24, 1962 in Burlington Iowa to Joseph and Jean O’Ffill. He passed away on August 29, 2025 in Lenexa, KS.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 10:00am at Highland Park Funeral Home.

The service will be livestreamed on Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook Live page. It will begin at approximately 9:50am.

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.

Previous article
Raquel C. Leanos
Next article
Eric Ross Forsberg

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.