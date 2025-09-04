June 24, 1962 – August 29, 2025

Michael Reed, age 63, was born on June 24, 1962 in Burlington Iowa to Joseph and Jean O’Ffill. He passed away on August 29, 2025 in Lenexa, KS.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 10:00am at Highland Park Funeral Home.

The service will be livestreamed on Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook Live page. It will begin at approximately 9:50am.

