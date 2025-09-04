Peggy Lee Malone

December 13, 1936 – September 1, 2025

Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, great-Nana, and friend whose kindness and warmth touched everyone she met. Peggy passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 1, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Born on December 13, 1936, in Independence, Missouri, Peggy was the daughter of Howard Leroy Martin and Rachel Lucille Martin. Her name came from a newspaper advertisement for “Peggy Lee Shoes” that her father saw while her mother was pregnant. He declared it was the perfect name for his daughter, and it was.

Peggy spent her younger years on a farm that she loved with two younger brothers Kenneth and Larry Martin, who adored her.

Her dad built them a home in Independence, MO while she was still in grade school and she attended William Chrisman High School, where she met her lifelong love and soulmate, Guy Leo Malone. Their love story began as teenagers and blossomed into a marriage that would span 67 years and inspire everyone around them. Together for over 72 years, they were a living example of devotion, partnership, and unwavering love.

After high school, while Guy attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, Peggy lived at home and worked at the telephone company, saving every penny so they could build a life together. They married the summer before his senior year and moved to Marshall. During that year, their first child, Stacia Lee, was conceived and born on Guy’s Baccalaureate Day—the beginning of their growing family.

Following Guy’s graduation, the young couple moved to Raytown, Missouri, where Guy began his teaching and coaching career and that is where their son Troy Leo was born.

As Guy taught and coached at Raytown High School, Raytown South, and eventually Shawnee Mission South High School, Peggy created a nurturing and loving home. They added their third child to complete their family, a daughter named Sydney Lyn.

Peggy was a homemaker until all three of their children were school aged, pouring her energy into raising their family with love.

In 1968, Peggy earned her real estate license and launched what would become a remarkable 35-year career in real estate. She began with Bob Owen Real Estate Company and later joined the Summerson Burrows Prudential Office, becoming one of the most trusted and respected agents in the area. Over the decades, Peggy helped hundreds of families find their dream homes, guiding them with wisdom, empathy, and a talent for solving problems. Many of her clients became lifelong friends and came back to her time and again, generation after generation.

Peggy had a gift for making people feel seen and heard. Whether it was over coffee at the kitchen table or walking a couple through an open house, she was always ready to listen, laugh, or lend a helping hand. She truly never met a stranger and never left anyone without one of her loving hugs.

Everyone who knew Peggy Malone knew one unmistakable truth: she loved to shop. Shopping wasn’t just a pastime, it was her passion, her superpower, and in many ways, her love language. She could shop all day, every day, and never grow tired of the hunt. Peggy was a bargain connoisseur, a woman who could sniff out a sale from a mile away. If something she liked wasn’t on sale, she didn’t fret … she simply waited for the price to drop. And if it didn’t work out? Well, returning it became an equally satisfying part of the experience. Peggy had a charming determination that could convince even the most rigid store clerk to accept a return—washed, worn, and all. Her shopping habits were legendary in the family, and her purchases weren’t just for herself. She lovingly outfitted her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with clothes, shoes, toys, jewelry…you name it. To Peggy, giving was joy, and finding the perfect item (at the perfect price) was her way of saying, “I love you.”

Her aesthetic, much like her personality, was vibrant and unforgettable. Everything in Peggy’s home had to be white; white furniture, white walls, and accents of sparkle and shine in every direction. She had a flair for bling and an eye for beauty. Peggy didn’t just shop; she curated a life of love, beauty, and generosity and she did it all with sparkle.

She and Guy raised three children with love and integrity: Stacia Shinaberry, Troy Malone (Monique), and Sydney Whalley (Chris).

She was a proud grandmother to: Carrine Spinks (Amanda), David Scherbarth (Erin), Jarrett Malone (Kristina), Justin Malone (Kaytlyn), Jordan Malone (Bethany), Molly Malone (Zane) and Mike Viglione (Keelee).

And a beloved great-grandmother to: Jolee Spinks, Micah Viglione, Juleein Ebaben, Ella, and Ruby Malone, Jameson Malone, and Calliope Clark.

Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband Guy, her parents Howard and Lucille Martin, her two younger brothers Ken and Larry Martin, and her oldest grandson Courtney Spinks.

She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, loyalty, hospitality, fun and strength. The ripple effect of her love and kindness will be felt for generations.

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held later in October along with her husband, Guy Malone, who just recently passed in July. Date, time and place to be announced.

“She never knew a stranger, always listened with her heart, and left the world better—one home, one hug, one smile at a time.”

