Raquel C. Leanos, 94, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Raquel was a devoted wife, mother, and caregiver. She married her beloved husband, Feliciano Leanos, on February 13, 1946. After living in Texas and Washington, they made their home in Lawrence, KS, and raised their five children. A dedicated homemaker, Raquel was also a talented seamstress and operated a home daycare for many years, nurturing countless children as if they were her own. She was renowned for her delicious Mexican cooking, especially her homemade tortillas, which were a staple at family gatherings. Raquel and Feliciano enjoyed traveling together, frequently visiting family in Mexico and along the west coast.

She had a nurturing spirit that extended beyond her family, evidenced by her lifelong love of caring for cats and her talent for cultivating beautiful house plants and outdoor flowers.

Raquel is survived by her five children: Jose Leanos, Ricardo Leanos, Linda Larson (Jim), Rosalina Shoebrook (John), and Jeanette Rossiter (Phil); her four grandchildren: Aimee Johnson, Shay Larson, Kalen Larson, and Colin Rossiter, and three great-granddaughters: Gwyndolyn Hawk, Jaena Larson, and Lilyana Larson.

She was preceded in death by husband, Feliciano; her parents; and her siblings Raul Cardona, Aurora Cardona, and Rodolfo Rodriguez.

Services: A Rosary and visitation will be held at 9:15 AM on Monday, September 8th at St. Ann’s Church Chapel (7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS). The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 AM. The visitation and luncheon for family and friends will be held in the church basement after the Mass. The burial will follow the luncheon at Corinth Cemetery (3301 W 83rd St, Prairie Village, KS).

For complete obituary and to share condolences, please visit signaturefunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to KC Hospice, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Johnson County, KS, or Wayside Waifs.

