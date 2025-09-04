Sean Conan Johnston, 56, Gardner, Kansas passed away Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Advent Health, Shawnee, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 5, 2025, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Burial with Military Honors at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Sean was born June 29, 1969 in Texas. He grew up in Germany and lived much of his life in Europe. Sean saw so much of the world, traveling and living in places most people only dream of. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Sean was a disabled combat veteran and Army Ranger, who was an excellent marksman at the time. He was self employed in commercial building construction. Sean co-owned Vision Construction Group, Belton, Missouri with his close buddy, Corey Cantrell. He worked construction for 30 years and was highly respected city wide. Sean enjoyed carpentry, cars and jeeping. He lived in Wichita before moving to Gardner 20 years ago.

Sean is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Cadence Johnston and brother Eric Johnston. He is survived by his daughter Peighton Johnston, Gardner, Kansas and numerous friends.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.