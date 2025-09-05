fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley brings the spirit as football season kicks off

Our schools have some extra energy today as another football season kicks off! Blue Valley students and staff are showing their hometown spirit with plenty of red and gold filling the hallways.

As Kansas City gets ready for another exciting year, Blue Valley is cheering loud and proud. Good luck, Chiefs!

