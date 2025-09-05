SMSD News: Read Across SMSD bonus! Extraordinary O Finds Her Superpower

The Shawnee Mission School District is proud to kick off the fifth season of Read Across SMSD with a bonus book and episode! We are featuring the book “Extraordinary O Finds Her Superpower,” written by Sara Bloomfield and Amy Sachse. This additional episode is shared in grateful partnership with NEA Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

This book features a superhero character named “O” and tells the story of Olivia Bloomfield, who attended Corinth Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District. One of Olivia’s biggest superpowers was her voice because she spoke up to make sure everyone has a chance to play on inclusive playgrounds. Because of her work, she inspired significant change in our community and in the Shawnee Mission School District. She was a driving force making sure that all 34 elementary school playgrounds are inclusive. The Olivia Bloomfield Foundation now carries on her legacy and proceeds from the book go to support their foundation and inclusivity efforts across our community.

Co-author Sara Bloomfield, Olivia’s mother, explained the book was written to tell her daughter’s story and carry forward her legacy.

“One of the things that Olivia used to say that feels so simple but is incredibly powerful is ‘when we know more, we do better,’” Sara Bloomfield said. “This statement holds so much truth in every situation. Doing better doesn’t stop with one act or one playground and this mentality extends far beyond the disability community. Olivia was always learning and growing, and there’s a lot that we can all benefit from by adopting that perspective.”

Bringing her perspective as Olivia’s teacher, Shawnee Mission Instructional Coach Amy Sachse also co-authored this book. She noted how this book highlights how everyone has characteristics that make them unique and help form individual superpowers.

“To find your superpower, celebrate what makes you different, listen to and follow your passions, get involved with your school community, and harness your superpower to make a difference,” Sachse shared.

The book also features Olivia’s friends, including her close friend Sadie, who attends Indian Hills Middle School, and Emily, who attends Corinth. Both highlight the many things that can be done to make sure everyone feels like they belong.

“The main thing you can do is to include everyone in the activities you do,” Sadie shared. “Whether it’s a project, or at recess, you should do whatever you can to make sure everyone can play and work together.”

One place where Emily finds herself including others is the playground.

“I like to make sure everyone has someone to play with,” she expressed. “Like my sister Olivia always used to say, ‘Everyone deserves a chance to play!’”

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the National Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

