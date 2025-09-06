Your Library: Get a library card during National Library Card Sign-Up Month

More than 223,000 people in Johnson County already have a Johnson County Library card. For some, it means their kids always have a new stack of bedtime stories. For others, it’s free test prep that helped land a better job or streaming movies on a Friday night without another subscription fee. A library card may seem simple, but for your neighbors, it’s become a tool that saves money, opens doors and connects them to opportunities they might not find elsewhere.

This September, during National Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Library is inviting you to discover what that same card can do for you. The American Library Association calls this year’s theme “One Card, Endless Possibilities.” Here’s what that actually looks like:

Save money: Borrow books, eBooks, audiobooks and movies instead of paying out of pocket.

Build skills: Learn a new language, overhaul your resume or try 3D printing and video editing in the Black & Veatch MakerSpace.

Find support: Get free homework help, career coaching and access to job search tools when you need them most.

Connect: Join book clubs, crafting sessions or workshops that bring neighbors together.

Choose the card that fits you

Library Card: Borrow up to 150 items, place 30 holds and enjoy full access to digital and physical resources. Available to residents and nonresidents. Sign up in person with an ID and proof of address.

eCard: Instant access to digital materials for Johnson County residents only — apply online in minutes, upgrade anytime.

Educator Card: Longer loan periods and renewals, designed to make teachers’ and homeschoolers’ lives easier. Apply in person with a photo ID and proof of address.

Children under 16 can get their own card too, and just need a parent or guardian to sign them up.

Every month, new programs bring people through our doors: Storytimes that grow lifelong readers, Spanish-language business workshops, memory-friendly programs like Story Connections on the Go, even sessions where kids can R.E.A.D to a Pet.

Opportunities are waiting. Get a Johnson County Library card today by visiting a branch near you or applying online for an eCard at ecard.jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom