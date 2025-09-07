Ann Bingham, a devoted mother, grandmother, wife and friend whose warmth and generosity touched everyone she met, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2025, at the age of 78. Born in 1947 in Salina, Kansas, she grew up in the heart of the Midwest, graduating from high school in Abilene, Kansas, where she developed a strong foundation of family and community.

She pursued her passion for helping others by attending the University of Kansas, earning a degree in nursing. Her commitment to education continued as she later obtained a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), blending her skills in healthcare and emotional support to make a meaningful impact in the lives of many.

Above all, Ann cherished her family. She created beloved traditions, including annual family vacations that brought generations together for laughter and adventure. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart; she delighted in “Mondays with Mimi,” spending quality time with them during their early years, fostering bonds filled with stories, games, and unconditional love.

An avid traveler, she found joy in exploring the East Coast, with particular fondness for the scenic beauty of New England and the relaxed charm of Hilton Head. Closer to home, her love for cooking shone through in the kitchen, where she prepared heartfelt meals for loved ones.

Ann is survived by by her husband of 42 years, James S. Bargar; children Chris (Charity) Bingham, Bethany (Brent) Duckworth, Toby Bargar (Emily); two siblings, Mary Beth Payne and Scott Payne; and, six grandchildren. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her kindness, wisdom, and the legacy of love she leaves behind.

Services will be held at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS on September 12th. A visitation will take place from 9:30am to 10:30am and a memorial service will take place from 10:30am to 11:00am. We appreciate the consideration of a memorial contribution to Cedar House Foundation in Abilene, KS.

