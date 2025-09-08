Glenda Handley

November 30, 1951 — August 27, 2025

Shawnee

Glenda Eileen Handley, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2025, in Shawnee, KS, at the age of 73. Born on November 30, 1951, in Jefferson, IA, Glenda lived a life full of love and dedication to her family.

As an underwriter for Pyramid Life Insurance, Glenda applied her diligence and strong work ethic to her professional endeavors, but it was her role within her family that brought her the greatest joy. She was the heart and soul of our family, a beacon of kindness and generosity whose love knew no bounds. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren, showering them with affection and creating cherished memories at grandma’s house.

Glenda’s home was a hub of laughter and creativity. Whether hosting tea parties, engaging in art projects, or organizing treasure hunts, she filled her grandchildren’s lives with joy and adventure. She delighted in playful moments with nerf guns and hot wheels, and adored playing games with her grandkids on her Wii, or enjoying a board game like Penguin Pat. Her unwavering support and unconditional love were a cornerstone of her family’s happiness.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Douglas Handley; her parents Dorothy and Donald Carrick; her brothers Ronald and Craig Carrick; her sister Donneley Morrison; in-laws Robert and Ethel Handley, brother-in-laws Bob Morrison, Terry and Randall Handley, and Doc Baudler, sister-in-law Pat Carrick, and her nephew Brian Mayes. Glenda’s legacy of love carries on through her surviving family: her son Bob Handley; daughter Shannon Allen (Clint); her sister Gaynel Picken (Jeff); her treasured grandchildren Briana and Courtney Handley, Cameron, Braden, and Carson Allen, and Alexis Waters; and three great-grandchildren, Emmett, Amara, and Janea, sister-in-laws Carol Baudler, and Lynn and Betty Handley as well as many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Glenda’s wishes, no formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, ensuring that her spirit of generosity continues to positively impact lives.

Glenda Eileen Handley’s life was a testament to the power of love and family. As we remember her, we celebrate a life beautifully lived and cherish the memories she has left behind.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.