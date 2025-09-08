It is with much sorrow that the family of Martha Fraser Couch shares the news that she passed away peacefully, at the age of 96 on July 18, 2025, just months after the passing of her husband, Keith. In addition to Keith, she was preceded in death by her son Danny Couch, sisters, Betty Stout and Carolyn Hoodmaker, and Brother Robert Fraser.

Martha was born on January 3, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas. Martha lived a life dedicated to serving others, nurturing her family and sharing the grace of a loving heart. She was a woman of deep faith and compassion. Martha embodied many of the virtues of a Christian woman and wife. Those who knew her will remember her for her gentle spirit, her wise and kind words, and her helping hands. She embodied her Christian faith not just through her words but through her actions. She was always ready to lend support to those in need. Her legacy is one of love, acceptance and grace towards others, and a life well lived in service to God.

Martha graduated from Park College and was a talented Home Economics teacher who imparted practical skills and life lessons to countless students prior to dedicating herself to raising three children. Her home was a hub of warmth and hospitality, where she applied her craft for creating a welcoming atmosphere for all.

In 1975, Martha and Keith purchased land in rural Mound City, where they built a log cabin and launched Cherished Land Christmas Tree Farm. During every Christmas season for years, Martha provided hot apple cider and cheer to families who came to buy trees. She also treasured spending time in Eagle Nest, New Mexico, where she and Keith honeymooned and later built an A-Frame cabin that became a key gathering spot for extended family to gather. Martha and Keith returned to Overland Park in 2013 to be closer to family.

For 75 years, Martha was the devoted wife to her husband, a partnership marked by unwavering commitment and shared Christian faith and service. Their marriage was a testament to enduring love and it brings comfort in knowing they are now reunited.

Martha is survived by her children, Doug and wife, Crista of Lenexa, Amy Gable and husband, Mac, of Heath, Texas, grandchildren Daniel Gable, Aaron Couch, Paige Gable Meyer, step-grandchildren Shirin Abvabi, Sharon Abvabi, Sheyda Best and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held September 27th at 1:00pm at Brookdale Independent Living Center, 6101 W. 119th Street, Overland Park, Kansas.