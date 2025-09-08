The Scoop: Just a little TLC (traditional little coffee shop)

By Ian Miller

“Just a little traditional coffee shop, trying to fix the world.”

With the above words, David Copeland of Hattie’s Fine Coffee sums up the guiding philosophy of his coffee shop. Hattie’s, purchased by the Copelands in 2010, provides The Golden Scoop with unroasted coffee beans, which we then roast ourselves and use to make our signature, delicious drinks you love every day. Hattie’s is located at 4195 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS, 66208.

“[The name of the coffee shop] used to be Hatie’s . . . [created by its] two owners, Heather and Katie. They only had it about nine months, so they weren’t in the picture long. We bought it, and it’s in its tenth year of operation, and we have had it 16 years,” said David.

I asked how he and his wife had found the coffee shop.

“My wife had worked there in college, and she got a phone call over a weekend to see if she would cover a shift,” David said. “She was opening Caribou Coffee at the time, but had the weekend off, so she went in there and, you know, worked a shift and the owner was having a bad day and mentioned that she would sell the place, if she knew someone that wanted it. And my wife called me, and [she] spent a year doing her diligence, and then we bought it in April of 2010.”

On the topic of his prior experience , David said, “[My] wife opened coffee shops, so she had had coffee shop experience and had opened restaurants before. And I was a branch manager at a bank, so I could do the accounting side. So, other than that, that’s all the experience we had.”

David was surprised at how different the coffee shop world was from the banking world.

“Well, the most interesting thing [about working in a coffee shop] is the people, all the people you get to meet. You know, coming from the banking side, they were usually not happy to see me. It was a big change for people to be happy to see me every day and making those connections and growing with people, seeing their kids grow up,” David said.

“Well, you’re part of the reason they can function in the mornings,” I joked and he laughed and agreed.

I next asked where Hattie’s gets their coffee beans and David said, “We have an importer called Cafe Imports, and they source them from around the world. We have several coffees from Indonesia, Africa, South America, [and] Hawaii.”

I asked what his inspiration was for partnering with The Golden Scoop. He told me about his son, who has autism, and that it inspired him to want to give back to the community in a way that benefits uniquely abled people. So, when our founders, Amber and Lindsay, walked into Hattie’s Fine Coffee in 2021, shortly before creating The Golden Scoop, David jumped at the chance.

“[We] had a meeting and . . . I told them I needed no contracts, needed them to sign nothing . . . They told us the mission [and I told them about] my degree in child psychology. I have a child who’s autistic, so, you know, it really spoke to me . . . and I was like, ‘We’re in.’”