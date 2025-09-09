JoCo Homebuying: What your home inspector really wants you to know

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

The inspection report lands in your inbox. It’s 42 pages long. Your stomach flips.



“Is the house falling apart?”



Probably not. But it’s easy to panic when you don’t know what you’re looking at.



Here’s what most home inspectors would love for you to understand:



1. The report will sound scarier than it is

Inspectors are thorough. That’s a good thing. But they write in technical language that makes small issues sound like big ones. Ask your agent or inspector to walk you through what’s truly concerning.



2. Almost no home is perfect

Even new construction turns up issues. (And, yes, you should always get an inspection – even on new homes!) The point of the inspection is to uncover hidden things, not to make you fall out of love with the house.



3. Focus on the big stuff

Roof, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, foundation. These are the core systems. Everything else – paint, doors that stick, a cracked tile – can usually be addressed over time. In a competitive market, don’t ask for a lot of little repairs or the sellers may move on from the deal.



4. You don’t have to fix everything right away

Use your inspection report as a roadmap. It shows what to watch, what to plan for, and what might need urgent repair. That’s power, not panic.

5. Get a home warranty for peace of mind

A home warranty isn’t the same as homeowners’ insurance. It’s a separate plan that can help cover the cost of repairs for major systems and appliances if they break down after you move in. While it won’t cover everything, it can provide reassurance during your first year of ownership, especially if the inspection revealed aging systems.

An inspection is about protection, not perfection. If you need referrals to inspectors we trust or just want help understanding what’s typical, we’ve got your back.