An overnight standoff at a home in Prairie Village ended at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with one man in custody.

Police from at least three local departments were on the scene early Tuesday morning when the standoff ended. It began with a man refusing to come out of a house following an alleged disturbance on Monday evening.

In a news release, Prairie Village Police Capt. Josh Putthoff said officers first responded to a reported aggravated assault that took place inside a house in the 2400 block of West 71st Street at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“The victims of the disturbance exited the house and were uninjured,” Putthoff said in the release. “The suspect, who is a family member, refused to come out of the house and is now barricaded inside.”

Police department call logs show Prairie Village Police responded to the scene on 71st Street at 5:36 p.m. Monday.

Leawood Police responded to assist at 9:19 p.m., and Overland Park officers responded at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday.

Putthoff said there was no threat to the public during the course of the standoff, but police did ask people to avoid the area.

Officers closed 71st Street between Eaton Street and Belinder Avenue during the standoff.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.