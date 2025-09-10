Explore Your JCPRD: Picture Your JCPRD photo contest returns!

By David Markham

After a successful debut in 2024, the Picture Your JCPRD photo contest is back, so snap some shots at JCPRD programs, events, parks, or facilities for your chance to win prizes and showcase the best of our community.

The 2025 contest began Sept. 1. It’s free to enter, and the final submission deadline is Oct. 30.

“Last year we received more than 200 entries across three categories,” said Marketing and Communications Department Manager Kellen Jenkins. “The quality and creativity were outstanding. Many of the winning images have since been featured on social media, in newsletters, and other promotions that celebrate our parks and programs. These photos help us share the beauty and impact of JCPRD with the wider community, and we’re thankful to every participant who shares their talent with us.”

The contest is open to photographers of all ages, with the exception of JCPRD employees and their immediate family members. To be considered, submissions must be uploaded to JCPRD.com/2202/Picture-Your-JCPRD .

Like last year, contest entries will be accepted in three categories:

Landscapes which capture the natural beauty of JCPRD parks.

Recreation & Activities highlighting various recreational activities available in our parks. Whether it's sports, hiking, picnicking, or playground fun, show how you (and your furry friends) enjoy our places and spaces.

Wildlife showcasing the diverse wildlife that inhabits our parks. Whether it's a bird in flight, a deer grazing, or any other animal, we want to see the fauna that calls our parks home.

For each category, JCPRD will award three prizes: a $250 cash prize for first place (or $500 JCPRD gift card), $100 cash prize for second place (or $200 JCPRD gift card), and $50 cash prize for third place (or $100 JCPRD gift card). In addition, all prize-winning photos will be featured on JCPRD’s website and Facebook page.

Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, relevance to the category, and overall impact.

“The contest was very popular last year, so we’re hopeful to see even more entries in 2025; maybe 300 or more,” Jenkins said. “The best part is that it’s open to everyone, whether you’re a professional photographer or simply enjoy taking pictures on your phone. Every perspective has value, and we can’t wait to see what people share this year.”

The 2025 submission deadline is Oct 30. To enter, visit JCPRD.com/2202/Picture-Your-JCPRD and follow the submission instructions. To ensure the best quality for judging and future use, only high-resolution JPG images will be accepted.

Here’s some other important contest information entrants should be aware of:

All photographs must have been taken within the past three years in one of JCPRD’s parks or facilities (see JCPRD.com/facilities for a list of eligible locations) or at a JCPRD sponsored class, program, or event. All photographs must be original images taken by the entrant and cannot have been previously published. Photos should accurately reflect the subject matter and scene as it appeared and should not be digitally altered beyond standard optimization.

Each entrant may enter up to three photos in each category. Photographs must be submitted in JPG format using .jpg as the file extension. Files must be high resolution of at least 3.2 megapixels or greater. If there are patrons/participants in the submitted photo(s) that are under the age of 18, you must affirm that you have been granted permission by the individuals pictured to submit this photo.

By entering the contest, photographers grant JCPRD the right at its discretion to edit, adapt, use, and distribute submitted images, in whole or in part, without payment or any other consideration in perpetuity; and to identify the photographer by name and city of residence. Other than these usage rights, participants retain all rights to any photographs submitted – including ownership if applicable.

Photo entries could be used across JCPRD marketing materials, including but not limited to social media, websites, and print materials like brochures and flyers.

Complete contest rules and some of last year’s entries can be found at: JCPRD.com/2202/Picture-Your-JCPRD.

Finally, the district needs your help in spreading the word about the Picture Your JCPRD Photo Contest.

“Every day, JCPRD makes a real difference in people’s lives, whether that’s through a favorite trail, a family program, or a quiet moment in nature,” Jenkins said. “The photo contest is a fun way to see those stories told through the community’s own eyes. It’s always inspiring to see how people capture what JCPRD means to them.”

Need some inspiration? Take a look at the 2024 photo contest winners and honorable mention entries.